SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 90s during the day and 70s for lows at night is noteworthy for heat in the middle of the summer. It’s especially true when the calendar says October.

95 was the official high on Sunday in Sioux Falls. Not only was that a daily record, it was the warmest October high temperatures recorded for Sioux Falls. The previous all-time record was 94 in 1963.

You can see Aberdeen, Brookings, Mitchell, Marshall, Worthington, and Spencer also tied to record highs.

It’s not just record highs, it’s record lows too getting attention. Sunday morning’s low was 73 in Sioux Falls, the first time in the record books we’ve stayed in the 70s overnight in October.

Similar readings were recorded this morning, setting even more records in the upper 60s and lower 70s East River.

As warm as it’s been, this big bubble of heat is now moving away to allow a taste of fall to return to the forecast in October has started with record heat days.

For those of you wishing for cooler weather, you will be in luck soon. Highs in the 50s are still ahead by the end of the week.