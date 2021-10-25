October has brought several rounds of rain to parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve had steady hits of precipitation this month. Some in KELOLAND are already well above a typical October.

After the rain from Sunday, we had dry skies in KELOLAND today. But it won’t last long as more rain is on the way tomorrow and Wednesday.

Here’s a look at where we stand for precipitation this month. While many are around two inches or less, we do have some that have had a lot of rain. They include Watertown at over 6 inches, Sisseton and Huron at over 4, and Aberdeen, Brookings, and Mobridge with over three.

When you compare it with the average for October, those with three inches or more are well above. By as much as over 300% in of their average in Watertown.

Unfortunately, the rain delays the harvest. But thanks to the dry conditions earlier, many were able to get a jump start.

Another round of rain is coming tomorrow into Wednesday to add to our October totals.

