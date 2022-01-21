Number of snow days down compared to previous years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Light snow is in the forecast for the weekend and into early next week. It will allow us to play catch-up when it comes to snow days.

When we say, snow days, we’re not talking about a day off from school or work. Rather, we’re talking about a day with measurable snow.

Keep in mind, measurable snow is defined as a tenth of an inch or more. So far this year, we haven’t had many days of measurable snow.

Through the month of January, the average amount of days receiving at least a tenth of an inch is 20 days in Aberdeen, 19 in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, while Pierre usually gets at least a tenth of an inch of snow 15 times for the month of October through January.

So far, Aberdeen is leading the way with 15 days, while Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and Pierre are not even halfway to their average.

But that should change with the steady chances for light snow through the weekend and into early next week. Again, measurable snow is defined as just a tenth of an inch.