Now that we have snow on the ground, when will there be more?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that some of us have snow on the ground for the start of Christmas break, what are the chances we may be adding to the numbers in the coming days? Meteorologist Brian Karstens takes a closer look.

It’s certainly looking and feeling more like December, at least in eastern KELOLAND. But it appears the prospect of more snow is growing as an interesting storm track emerges for next week.

I’m sure Scot Mundt needs more snow in his winter forecast. One easy way to do that is track a 4 corners low from the desert southwest.

These system often tend to wrap in the Gulf of Mexico moisture, a phrase we haven’t mentioned for a long time. The key is to watch how the colder air lurking to the north phases together with these southern track storms. The more the cold wraps up into the storms, the better the odds of a sizable storm. However, we still have many details to work out, but we are certainly building the framework that could lead to some impactful weather next week.

