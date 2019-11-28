November will end with a lot of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coming in on the heels of our latest snow storm is another system. This one will bring in all kinds of precipitation from rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain.

The amounts of precipitation coming in for the weekend will be enough to bring parts of KELOLAND that haven’t had record precipitation this year, to that level.

This computer models paints a picture of an inch or more of liquid precipitation to much of KELOLAND. A lot of this will fall Saturday and Sunday.

Many people have plans for the next several days, unfortunately the weather is playing a big role as to where you’re able to go. Just remember to pay attention to the changing weather conditions and be safe.

Looking into next week and beyond, the weather starts to calm down with slim chances for any new precipitation.

