November will be colder than average

It was a warmer day across KELOLAND with highs hitting the 60s and 70s. But the days of 70 degree weather are getting limited.

We shed the cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND Thursday and along with southerly winds, temperatures warmed to the 60s. To get the 70s from today in western South Dakota to show up in the east is possible, but we won’t have many more chances in the future.

On average, the last 70 degree day in Sioux Falls is October 25. Just seven years ago in 2012, Sioux Falls had their latest 70 degree day when the thermometer hit 70 on November 21.

70s in November have happened 28 times since 1990. While it averages to maybe one 70 degree day a year; it usually comes in bunches, meaning we’ve had Novembers with as many as four to six 70 degree days.

We may not be so lucky when this November comes along. We’re already looking at colder than average temperatures that may dominate the month.