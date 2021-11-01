November weather outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Colder weather like today is expected in November, but it doesn’t mean winter is starting early. In fact, we see lots of support of milder days ahead.

Remember last November? Temperatures were very mild across the region, with parts of South Dakota finishing among the top 10 warmest Novembers on record.

What will this November bring? There’s no doubt the first few days of the month will be below average, but above-normal temperatures will overspread much of KELOLAND starting this weekend. Will that continue?

It appears the month of November will average above normal here in the northern plains, connected to the absence of any real cold in southern Canada.

In terms of precipitation, the big trend nationally will be the big push of heavy rain and snow in the Pacific Northwest. That correlates well with warmer than average temperatures in KELOLAND, but not necessarily a wet month here.

Of course, monthly averages tend to give us clues about the month, not the potential extremes. The likelihood of really cold air should hold off for at least first half of the month.