SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September weather found its way into November as temperatures warmed to the 70s to start the month. While it’s record setting for some, this type of weather will not last.

November is the last month of meteorological fall, but as we go deeper into the month it may feel more like winter in KELOLAND. This means a change in the brown landscape to white, with snow expected this month. November is usually when we get our taste of snow, so it’s not anything unusual.

Since 1950, we usually get only 3 to 4 days of measurable snow, which is a tenth of an inch, in KELOLAND.

It adds up to an average ranging from nearly 4 inches in Rapid City to almost 5.5 in Sioux Falls. I expect we will surpass these numbers for this November.

Of course, the snow and cooler air will go hand in hand. While temperatures will cool next week, it may not last. I’m not saying we’ll return to the 70s, but overall the month may end up being close to average, maybe slightly above. Afterall, our average high in November in Sioux Falls is 45, hard to believe after a stretch of very warm air.

Anyway, you look at it, expect a big change in the weather by this time next week.

