SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The halfway point in November is already here and so is the cold air of winter. And as you are about to see, the maps across the country are quite interesting as we await the official start of winter.

We’ll start with this map, showing the temperatures departures from average so far this month.

Even with all the warm weather at the beginning, we have now erased all of that and are already averaging a few degrees below normal across KELOLAND, with the worst cold in Montana.

Take a look at the latest 7 day forecast across the United States.

This is one of the coldest mid-November temperature forecasts across the United States over the past 20 years. This map should send a strong wake-up call for the potential problems brewing this winter. The cold signal will reach from coast to coast, Canada to Mexico November 15th through the 22nd.

I continue to emphasize caution when looking at the climate models going into December as they are often slow to show the extent and expansiveness of the cold outbreaks that are likely to reoccur in December.

Obviously, snow will play into these temperature outlooks as well. The books only show a trace of snow for Sioux Falls so far.