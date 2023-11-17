SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first half of the month has been warm and dry across much of KELOLAND, but that won’t last for the second half.

While temperatures cooled on Friday, it was still above average for many. The above-average temperatures will last for the weekend ahead of much colder air for next week. Here’s where we stand right now for the first half of November.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sioux Falls’ average temperature for the first half of the month was 45.4 degrees.

Aberdeen came in just shy of 40. Pierre at 41.9 and Rapid City at 47.4.

If we were to magically end the month of November through the first 15 days, it would rank as warmest for Sioux Falls. Fourth warmest for Aberdeen, 5th in Pierre, and second in Rapid City.

But we know the month doesn’t magically end on the 15th, so I used model data as a projection for the temperatures during the second half and here’s where the month may end up.

When those numbers are added in, November still ranks as some of the warmest, even with the cold on the way next week.

Sioux Falls may end up as the ninth warmest, Aberdeen 19th, 17th in Pierre and 17th warmest in Rapid City.

With December just a couple of weeks away, I don’t expect temperatures to be as warm as we go through next month.