SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As colder air pushes into KELOLAND, a noticeable lack of moisture continues across much of KELOLAND.

Dry weather this time of year is almost always associated with a delayed start to winter weather. And by the looks of things, Sioux Falls may be looking at one of the driest Novembers on record.

For the month, the official moisture total is a trace. The Big Sioux River through Falls Park is down to just a little more than an icy trickle. It’s our driest month so far in this dry year of 2023.

Dry Novembers are usually accompanied by mild Pacific air patterns, which is exactly what we’ve seen much of the last few weeks. The last time it was this dry was back in 2017, followed by 2011 and 2007 when less than .05″ fell for the monthly total.

Does any of this relate to the winter pattern? First, there’s the obvious. We’ve already shortened the front end of winter. But delay doesn’t mean denied.

The dry November of 2017 was followed by a moderate winter, until the very end. Just when we thought it was spring in April, we had 30 inches of snow.