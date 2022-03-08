SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we do have some features to talk about over the next couple of days, there just isn’t much moisture to go around…if any at all.

Last weekend’s storm system was a nice sight for sore eyes in a winter where snow has been tough to come by in many areas. Unfortunately, that’s going to be the exception to our mainly dry upcoming rule as our dry pattern sets up once more.

We did have a chance to see something by Thursday when we were looking at the outlook last weekend. Notice that I used past tense there. That chance has all but vanished as high pressure with a lot of cold air plunges southward and effectively blocks this system from migrating too far to the north.

We get another cold front to move through KELOLAND by Friday, but this is mainly going to be a dry front. After that, we simply don’t get much help in the moisture department as the pattern stays mainly dry through the middle of the month.

The lack of moisture or snow on the ground will have a direct impact on one other detail in our forecast: The temperature. While it will be colder through Friday, the lack of snow on the ground by the weekend will allow temperatures to swing to the warmer side of things.

Just how warm could it get? Well, we may go from around 20 degrees for a high on Friday to the 50s and 60s by the Ides of March…a prime example of just how fickle March can be.