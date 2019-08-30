Northern lights visible in parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A rare show of northern lights could make an appearance in parts of KELOLAND. Meteorologist Brian Karstens takes a closer look at the details and how the sun’s recent activity is affecting our weather.

A geomagnetic storm has been brewing on the sun. Sounds like a big deal, right? It turns out, the sun is in the sleepy cycle and the awakening of a storm is a big deal. Northern lights are very pretty if you’ve ever seen them. They are very hard to forecast, however.

The Space Weather Prediction Center predicts the strongest impact in North America Sunday night into Monday morning. Of course, we need to have clear skies on this end of the equation to make for a possible light show.

With or without northern lights, this storm is interesting. The sun has been declining in solar activity the past few years as we dip into what’s called a “solar minimum”. Perhaps most interesting is the connection between these low solar cycles and the blocking weather patterns that have created weather extremes like those observed this year.

Most experts say we are not likely to migrate out of this low cycle for another year or so, making any northern lights show a real treat this far south.