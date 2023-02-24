SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The latest round of snow is done. We have more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. We are getting a better sun angle to start melting the snow faster.

The sun appears at its lowest during the winter solstice. This is when the northern hemisphere of the Earth is pointed away from the sun. The winter solstice is the day with the least amount of sunlight because of the sun’s angle.

Between the winter and summer solstices, there’s the spring and autumnal equinoxes. The spring equinox is coming in March. This is when the sun crosses from the southern hemisphere into the northern.

The sun appears at the highest during the summer solstice. That is when the northern hemisphere of the Earth is pointed towards the sun. The summer solstice is the day with the most sunlight because of the sun angle.

The spring equinox comes on March 20th this year. We are getting more sun because we are tilting closer to the sun. We are gaining sunlight hours and the sun is hitting us more directly.

The sunlight hours and sun angle will keep increasing in our favor through June 21st.