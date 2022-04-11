SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not everyone skipped out on the snow this year as areas of northeast KELOLAND are patiently awaiting warmer temperatures.

I received an email from a viewer from northeast KELOLAND last week. In the email, she mentioned how people in northeast KELOLAND are getting tired of how winter weather has been dragging on. And when she talks to other people in South Dakota, they’re surprised at how much snow has fallen. So, I looked into it.

While Watertown and Aberdeen have had snow totals in the 20s, Milbank has a snow total just below 35 inches. These are shy of their averages by near 7 inches for Milbank to just over a foot in Watertown.

Take a short trip northeast and the snow totals range from 45 to 55 inches. These numbers are above their averages by as many as 14 inches in Browns Valley to just over 5 in Sisseton and Wheaton. I should mention the small town of Victor. It’s between New Effington and Rosholt. The report coming in is for 68 inches, that’s almost two feet above their average!

These totals are much higher than what we’ve seen for the rest of KELOLAND,…so far! That may change in the next week.

Of course, the snow has kept temperatures colder but the snow has also helped with moisture in northeast KELOLAND.

