SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aside from the snow on Thanksgiving, many haven’t seen a flake since October. And some may skate through the rest of this month without a flake. So the numbers so far are minimal.
In Sioux Falls, we’ve measured a half-inch, and you may remember my prediction is for nearly 50 inches.
Aberdeen hasn’t had much more as the Hub City sits at an inch. I predicted just north of 40.
Pierre so far has had the most this season with two and seven tenths. Isn’t it ironic that Pierre is the city I predicted the least amount for at 31.7.
We’ll have to wait for the official number from today in Rapid City, but prior from today Rapid City has measured just 6 tenths of an inch. It seems like a snail’s pace to the 49 that I predicted.
If you’re a snow lover or a predictor for above average snow, we may not see anything significant until the second half of next month.
So, while it’s been a slow start to my prediction, hopefully, I’ll be able to make up ground in December.