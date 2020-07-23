Next week will see cooler temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ll soon get temperatures back to the 90s, but we’ll quickly get relief from the heat by the second half of the weekend as temperatures return closer to average.

After some morning rain in eastern and southeast KELOLAND, the sun came out and temperatures once again hit the 80s and 90s. Those types of temperatures will continue through at least the first half of the weekend. But expect things to change.

Here’s a breakdown of the average highs in July for Sioux Falls for the first four weeks of the month. You can see we just got out of our hottest week with an average high of 85.6 for July 15-22. Over the next week, we typically fall a couple of degrees.

Expanding this out to the first half and second half of the month shows that after July, we’ll lose about two degrees from the last half of July to the first half of August.

While temperatures will remain in the 90s through Saturday, we’ll cool next week with numbers returning to the middle 80s for many of us.

Here’s something to think about, early indications are suggesting that August may end up being cooler than average and wetter than average. We’ll continue to monitor things over the next several days.