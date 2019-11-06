Next week will be colder than normal in KELOLAND

As we get closer to winter, we’re seeing rounds of snow here in KELOLAND, but our neighbors to the north have been seeing the snowpack building up.

Right now, a good chunk of Canada has snow sitting on the ground, with some areas under two to six inches. But there are some harder hit areas that have two feet of snow on the ground!

And as Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec likes to say, all that cold wants to move south. So that means these rounds of very cold air will become more often and it’s looking like we’ll see another big round of cold air in about a week.

Right now we sit 5 to 10 degrees below average due to northerly flow in the upper levels but these cold bouts will drop us to seeing highs around 20 degrees below average!

That puts our highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens!This pattern is normal for KELOLAND at this time. We sit in the right place where its very cold to the north, but still warm to the south so it doesn’t take a lot of movement in the atmosphere to see big temperatures swings in KELOLAND.

So if you enjoy the warmer temps, enjoy those days as much as you can because they are limited.