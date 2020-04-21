Next chance of rain will come later in the week

Sunny and warm Tuesday with temperatures well above average. Oh, and it’s another dry day too.



For those of you that are able to get outside, it was another day to get things done or spend time outdoors.

While we’ve had dry weather, last year wasn’t so kind, here’s a comparison of the two years so far.



For many, the difference in the amount of moisture this year ranges anywhere from near two to six and a quarter inches. The biggest difference is from western and southwestern Minnesota where it’s five and a half to six and a quarter inches drier.

Of course, there is an exception as Rapid City is a little wetter than last year.



With the drier ground, afternoon highs will warm a lot easier. We’ll get a taste of that tomorrow with some of us in the low 80s?



Our next best chance for rain starts Thursday and lasts into the weekend. But the amounts are looking relatively light.