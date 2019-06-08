New summer outlook for KELOLAND Weather

By now, the warm and humid weather that has recently settled into KELOLAND is normally here to stay for most of the summer. But this isn't a normal year and the summer will certainly have some interesting twists.

A new batch of data for the summer was just released on the European model. We tend to heavily weigh it's input in our seasonal forecasts and the trends may prove interesting.

First, the rainfall outlook is much above normal across the southern plains. However, the northern plains is not projected to be nearly as wet for the months of June, July, and August.

Instead, the trends would be toward normal rainfall here in KELOLAND.

Temperatures will likely be impacted by the rainfall patterns, with below normal temperatures centered to our south over Kansas and Oklahoma. However, the weather to our northwest will be above normal, so watch for our source of warmer weather from the northwest this summer.

We'll be carefully watching to see the placement of that cooler and wetter weather pattern and if it shows signs of shifting north as the summer continues.