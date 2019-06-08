Weather

New summer outlook for KELOLAND Weather

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:46 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:46 PM CDT

By now, the warm and humid weather that has recently settled into KELOLAND is normally here to stay for most of the summer. But this isn't a normal year and the summer will certainly have some interesting twists.

A new batch of data for the summer was just released on the European model. We tend to heavily weigh it's input in our seasonal forecasts and the trends may prove interesting.

First, the rainfall outlook is much above normal across the southern plains. However, the northern plains is not projected to be nearly as wet for the months of June, July, and August.

Instead, the trends would be toward normal rainfall here in KELOLAND.

Temperatures will likely be impacted by the rainfall patterns, with below normal temperatures centered to our south over Kansas and Oklahoma. However, the weather to our northwest will be above normal, so watch for our source of warmer weather from the northwest this summer.

We'll be carefully watching to see the placement of that cooler and wetter weather pattern and if it shows signs of shifting north as the summer continues.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates