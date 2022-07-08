SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Tracker app has a new look.

If you haven’t been alerted to do so, go ahead and download the latest update to the Storm Tracker app.

The first thing you’ll notice about the new look is it was built to allow features to pop, as it is cleaner and easier to read.

You now have the ability to scroll through preset locations.

You can also find the hourly and daily forecasts, modified by meteorologists in the Storm Center.

You can also find KELOLAND Live Doppler HD, which we checked out on Thursday as heavy rain was falling on the east side of Sioux Falls.

You still have the ability to customize what alerts you want to be notified for as well as access to our numerous Live Cams across KELOLAND.

Our 24/7 Weather Now channel can also be streamed to your mobile device.

There’s easy access to our social media feeds on Twitter and Facebook. And a great feature with school starting soon, quick access to Closeline.

If you haven’t already or haven’t been alerted to the update, go ahead and manually download the update to your device.