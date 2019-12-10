New criteria for Wind Chill Advisories in SE KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the bitter cold in place, the wind chill will be something you’ll be hearing more about. But it’s changing.

While we had wind chills this morning in the minus single digits and teens, once the numbers hit the minus mid-20s, a Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for extreme northeast South Dakota. Beginning this year, the Sioux Falls National Weather Service has changed their criteria when issuing Wind Chill Advisories to better align with surrounding offices, but it has to be colder.

Wind Chill Advisories will now be issued by the Sioux Falls office, which covers southeast KELOLAND, when the wind chill is between minus 25 and 34. This is a change from beginning wind chill advisories at minus 20. This change means the criteria for wind chill is uniform across South Dakota and most of Minnesota.

While the criteria for wind chill advisories is now colder, it hasn’t changed for a wind chill warning. It will remain the same, it’s when the wind chill will be minus 35 or colder.

We’re only in the second week of December, so get used to the bitter cold as we will have more frequent hits of cold air going forward.