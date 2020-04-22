Near and above-average temps in the forecast

Sunny and warm Tuesday with temperatures well above average. Oh, and it's another dry day too.

For those of you that are able to get outside, it was another day to get things done or spend time outdoors.

While we've had dry weather, last year wasn't so kind, here's a comparison of the two years so far.

For many, the difference in the amount of moisture this year ranges anywhere from near two to six and a quarter inches. The biggest difference is from western and southwestern Minnesota where it's five and a half to six and a quarter inches drier.