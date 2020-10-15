Much of KELOLAND has been stuck in a very dry cycle of weather the past few weeks

When this dry weather pattern began this summer, many areas greeted the change as a welcoming period to lower the floodwaters of the past couple of years. But as is often the case, the switch to dry weather has been a sharp and drastic change.

If you follow the 30-day moisture trend, to say we’ve had a dry start to autumn in KELOLAND is an understatement. Places like Rapid City, Pierre, and Huron have dropped to less than 10% of normal moisture during that time. This explains the high fire danger and grass fire issues we’ve been dealing with lately.

This dry pattern has resulted from a very stable ridge of high pressure anchored across the western part of the nation. But now it appears that ridge is undergoing changes as the heat of summer is fizzling and colder air from Canada is ready to take charge.

A clash in the air masses is going feature our best shot at more widespread precipitation next week across the northern and central plains. If the European model’s thoughts on the moisture pattern are correct, it would open the door to recharging some of the moisture we’ve lost over the past few weeks, specifically in parts of southwestern and southeastern KELOLAND where the drought is most intense.

Whether that moisture falls as rain or snow is still up for debate…stay tuned.