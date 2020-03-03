Much of KELOLAND has been dry over the past month

After wet conditions during the past summer and fall, a dry spell is exactly what we need going into spring.

With above average temperatures this week, we’ll continue to melt snow and ice across KELOLAND.

Here’s a look at the 30 day percent of average for precipitation.

Notice the dry conditions in central to southeast KELOLAND. It’s also been dry in northern KELOLAND with Aberdeen at about a third of their average precip.

The strip of moisture from Huron to Marshall stands out, and this is an area that has had 125 to 175 percent of average.

Of course, Rapid City is off the charts with amounts around 300 percent.

The rate of the snow melt will be monitored closely as area rivers will continue to swell. Especially with the mild air coming this weekend.

Avoiding any big storms that have a lot of moisture content have to be monitored going through the spring.