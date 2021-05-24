Much needed rain is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’ve had scattered showers and storms out and about over the past couple of days, we may see more widespread rain later this week.

While scattered light showers appeared on KELOLAND Live Doppler HD this morning in eastern KELOLAND, we’ll watch for developing storms in eastern and southeast KELOLAND through the evening. Some of which may contain periods of heavy rain.

After that rain chance, there’s more on the way. Along with it, temperatures will be much colder but the rain will be nice.

Here’s a comparison of two forecast models for rain totals through Friday. The first model shows light amounts around the area as a tenth to a quarter inch being common.

Another model is much higher and shows more widespread rain totals of an inch or more. Even two or more in southeast KELOLAND.

Keep in mind, some of the two inch amounts in the southeast have to do with thunderstorms from this afternoon and evening, but it looks like we do have better chances for rain in the near future.

I mentioned much colder air will be coming with the rain later this week. Some models are even suggesting snow to our north into North Dakota. We’ll see if any flakes sneak south.

