Much-needed rain in forecast for this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we had rain last night in western South Dakota and scattered showers and storms in eastern KELOLAND this morning, we can still use A LOT more.

There was a gap between in rain this morning and afternoon in eastern KELOLAND. While there will be another gap for this weekend, we’ll continue to watch for more rain over the next week.

This map shows the amount of precipitation so far this year. As you can see the numbers range from 7 inches in Mobridge to 16 inches in Sioux Falls. But all these cities are below average.

While Sioux Falls is closet to average at around three and a half inches below, a little more than 60 miles east, Worthington is nearing a foot below average.

But more rain is in the forecast through the evening hours, late in the day Sunday along with a couple of shots next week.

Unfortunately, along with the rain we’ll have to continue to monitor for severe weather.