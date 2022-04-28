SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Widespread rain is on the way, and it’s very good news for central and southern KELOLAND.

Isolated light showers showed up on KELOLAND Live Doppler radar Thursday morning, but it was just enough to dot the landscape.

As thunderstorms were being monitored during the afternoon in southeast KELOLAND, it’s just a precursor of what’s to come as widespread rain will eventually fall in central and southern KELOLAND. That’s an area that needs it the most.

This graphic shows the departure from average precipitation for the year so far.

Those that are more than three inches below average include Huron, Chamberlain, Worthington, Sioux Falls, Winner, and Yankton.

The numbers do improve the farther north and east you go with Aberdeen and Sisseton coming in above average.

Keep in mind, the forecast for a widespread one to two-inch or more of rain covers a three-day period from Friday to Sunday. The majority of the rain is expected Friday in central South Dakota and Saturday in the east.

We’ll remain active going into next week with more rain in the forecast by Tuesday.