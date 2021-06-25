Much-needed moisture will help drought conditions, but not much

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As drought conditions continue to grip KELOLAND, the precipitation tallies are being watched closely.

It’s dry and the need for substantial rain is growing by the day. And while every drop of rain counts in a drought, we are facing a challenging forecast to pull us in the right direction.

This map demonstrates how dry things are. The numbers on your screen represent the climate district rankings of wettest to driest years based on 129 years of records for June. Notice most of these rankings are 129, the driest June on record for much of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota.

Our 30 day moving average of moisture shows some of the numbers slipping between 25 and 40 percent of normal. These numbers may change over the coming days, but heavy rain is not in the forecast for most areas.

The real damage has already been done. When you fall behind 3-5″ below normal in May and June like we see in red on this map, that’s a very hard deficit to overcome in July. You can see wide areas of central and eastern KELOLAND are in this category.

Some rain over the coming days will be helpful, but likely not enough to fix this long term problems.