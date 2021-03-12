Much needed moisture is on its way to KELOLAND this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been preaching our need for moisture for quite some time. Well, the system that’s in the works this weekend may end up quenching our thirst.



While we’re starting the weekend with dry and warm conditions, that will change by Sunday and early next week. We’ve been following a strong storm system that will tap into Gulf moisture to bring plenty of moisture into KELOLAND.

Here’s the setup.



The big trough in the jet stream will slowly move east this weekend. Notice how the main low pressure system gets cut-off, this will allow the system to slow down and gain strength as it stays out of the main steering currents of the jet. As it settles into the central United States, it will drag in plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

We’re talking liquid amounts of 1-3 inches or more for southern South Dakota into Kansas and eastern Oklahoma. And then there’s the snow. Snow will be heavy and measured in feet from Colorado to the Black Hills. Blizzard conditions are looking likely for at least the southern Hills.



The farther north you are in KELOLAND, the lesser extent the moisture will be. So use the first half of the weekend to prepare for what’s expected in the second half.



There’s another storm system in the works for midweek, but let’s wait and see how this first one behaves.