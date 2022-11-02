SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures nearing records Tuesday and Wednesday, we have much colder air on the way.

When a cold front passes through an area, there typically is a significant change in temperatures and a chance of precipitation. But did you know temperatures could spike right before a cold front?

When a cold front moves, it traps all the cold air under a boundary. This helps push the warm air in front of it along with the normal heating of the day, which in turn condenses all the warm air right in front of the cold front boundary. All of these processes lead us to have record high temperatures right before a cold front. This is called compressional warming.

We have seen this happen many times. The last time this happened in Sioux Falls was October 23rd. We set a record high of 85 that day, and the next day after the cold front passed the high was only 58 on the 24th.

With highs in the 70s and 80s Tuesday and Wednesday we can see several records broken. We also have much colder temperatures the next couple of days.