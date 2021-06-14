Much cooler air in the forecast next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we had widely scattered rain this morning in eastern KELOLAND, the sun made another appearance and the temperatures returned to the 80s and 90s.

Same ‘ol, same ‘ol in weather for this week as high temperatures will easily make the 90s with some of us returning to 100 degree heat. But, we are looking at much cooler air next week, possibly 20 to 25 degrees cooler as we go from the 90s to the 70s.

With the lack of moisture in the ground, overnight lows will also start to plummet. I looked back at two recent dry summers and checked how cool we fell in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. Here’s what I found.

In June of 1988, Aberdeen’s top 3 coolest overnight lows were in the 40s and low 50s. Sioux Falls during that time also fell to the 40s and 50s. In 2012, Aberdeen had two mornings with lows in the 30s. Sioux Falls was as cold as 40 on the first of the month.

This is just an example of how quickly we can cool when in drought years. There’s a chance we can see 40s for overnight lows next week.

