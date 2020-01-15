Much colder air will settle into KELOLAND later this week

It’s something we’ve been advertising for a couple of weeks now. Very cold air will be coming to KELOLAND and it will rival what we’ve already experienced.

While we had clouds and fog in eastern KELOLAND this morning, eventually the sun made an appearance. But temperatures stayed below average.

Much colder air will settle into KELOLAND for Thursday morning and it may be the coldest air we’ve felt so far this season.

So far, we’ve experienced temperatures in the single digits below zero to the 20s below zero. The 20s below zero were found in Aberdeen, Sisseton, and Marshall. A lot of us had these cold lows over this past weekend.

If we miss out on the coldest air this time around, there’s another chance over the weekend. That’s after a fresh blanket of snow will fall on Friday.

Get used to the cold. After the weekend, it may be quite sometime before we get back to the 30s.