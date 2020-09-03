Much colder air is on the way

Dry skies and warm temperatures will continue through the weekend, but we’ve been advertising much colder air for next week.

After a brief cool down for Thursday, temperatures will soon warm and we’ll have highs return to the 80s and 90s for this weekend. But as Labor Day gets here, expect big changes.

Those changes will bring in much cooler air, with some areas falling at least 30 degrees from Sunday’s highs to Tuesday’s highs.

In fact, temperatures may be in the top three for coldest highs.

Here’s a look at some cities and their record coldest three high temperatures for next Tuesday.

As you can see, our forecast for some of these cities will be close to or getting into the top three.

After Tuesday, temperatures will slowly warm as we go through next week as we expect to slowly return to average by the weekend.

Along with the cold air will be the chance for snow for the higher elevations of the Black Hills, fall weather is just around the corner.