Much colder air is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though it was a windy Tuesday, temperatures made it to the 20s and 30s for much of KELOLAND, it’s these kind of temperatures we’ll be longer for as we go through next week.

Temperatures for Christmas week will continue to warm with highs returning to the 40s and 50s for many locations Wednesday with the possibility of that type of warmth lasting into Christmas Eve. But these numbers will soon come crashing down.

Much colder air is lurking in western and southwestern Canada. As a trough digs in the southwest United States, the cold will be unleashed and allowed to move into the upper plains.

In the meantime, if you’re able to hit the 40s for highs over the next couple of days, that’s at least 10 to 15 degrees above average.

As temperatures cool for Christmas weekend, there’s also a chance for light snow. It gives us something to watch for before the temperature crash.