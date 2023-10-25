SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Things are about to change over the next 24 to 36 hours as much colder air starts to move in. That cold air will help set the stage for snow this weekend and don’t expect the cold to leave anytime soon.

You’ll notice it as soon as the wind changes direction to the northwest and picks up to 30 to 40 mph. This will usher in much colder air for Friday, the weekend, and beyond. The cold air will make its presence known and may try to sneak into the record books.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here’s the set-up.

Strong high pressure will move in from the northwest. This should bring in clearing skies and light winds. That combined with any snow that may be on the ground from this weekend will allow for very cold air early next week.

Looking at the record books for coldest highs on Halloween show many are in the middle to upper 20s. Some models are putting us that cold. We’ll have to get to the teens to set a record in Rapid City and Chamberlain.

Coldest lows for Halloween are in the single digits and teens. That too is something else we’ll have to watch, but a lot of the overnight cold depends on cloud cover and wind.

We’ll also watch the day before Halloween and the day after as record cold is and will be a possibility for those days too.

