SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With some in southern KELOLAND able to hit 80 degrees, I did some digging into the latest 80 degree day for parts of KELOLAND.

It’s been nothing but warm during the workweek in KELOLAND. Widespread 70s and low 80s have appeared on the temperature map and it will continue into at least the first half of the weekend. We’ve already seen many records fall and that trend will continue before much colder air comes in next week.

Here’s a look at the latest 80-degree heat we’ve had in KELOLAND. It varies from the end of October to the second week of November. With Winner having the latest 80-degree day, it’s November 28th and that happened in 2017. There’s a chance that some of these may have to change their date to tomorrow, but it shouldn’t be many.

This will most likely end up being our biggest warm-up as much colder air arrives next week, we may not return to the 70s for quite some time.

But this period of warm and dry weather is coming at a good time as people are finishing up yard work or harvesting the fields.