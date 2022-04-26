SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hopefully, you had an opportunity to take in some of the pleasant weather today in KELOLAND. Rest assured, the old wind machine will return as the same causes for the wind remain in the place.

We always say the plains of KELOLAND are a windy place, but this April, in particular, has been especially so.

The Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State Univerisity has an interesting data set that counts the number of hours in April where the wind has been above 20mph. If this trend holds, this April of 2022 will be number 1 in the records going back to 1943. We still have a few days to go, so the jury is still out on beating 1973.

The reason for wind directly relates the contrasting air across the nation. Looking at this map, you can see the cold this April so far along the northern tier of the country from Montana to northern Minnesota. You can also see the big warmth in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. The more contrast, the more wind that funnels back and forth across KELOLAND.

We are not done if these upcoming storm tracks come to pass. We can expect a storm system to feed into this pattern with stronger winds returning this weekend, hopefully with more rain this time for those that need it.