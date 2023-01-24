SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past.

We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.

So, I need a quick end to the snow in southeast KELOLAND to have a decent chance at reaching my forecast. It’s happened before and here’s the research to show it.

I looked for years when the snowfall was below average for February through April and we finished the season with at least 45 inches of snow. Here’s what I found.

It has happened 6 times. 1910 gave us the least amount with only 1.2″. The season total that year was a little over 46.

After that, the amounts range from near 10 inches to 20 inches. I’ll need the amounts to stay in the low end totals to finish anywhere in the ballpark.

While the odds are stacked against me, history shows we can have a quick end to the snow. We’ll see if that happens.

