More snow is on its way next week

There’s another storm system in the works that will bring snow to KELOLAND next week. It’s a pattern we’ve been watching, and will continue to watch for the next several months.

While we had a wintry mix in KELOLAND Wednesday, there’s a better chance for more widespread snow during the last week of October. Here’s the setup.

Another trough will develop in the jet stream to our southwest. We’ll have to watch the timing and placement of the storm system that comes out of this around the middle of the week.

Computer models are predicting an area of snow that will line up from Colorado to the northeast into the Great Lakes region.

While computer models may continue to go back and forth on the placement of the snow next week. One thing is for sure, and that’s the cold air that will be coming.

Whether this area of snow misses you or not still remains to be seen, but the overall pattern is what stands out to me as we’ve seen this setup for at least a month. When this happens in October, it tends to repeat itself through at least December. Think about that for awhile.