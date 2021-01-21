Slightly cooler temperatures today, and this trend will continue for the weekend as we watch for snow.

There really hasn’t been any reason for snowbirds to leave KELOLAND. So far this winter, well above average temperatures have ruled much of December and all of January. With the warm air, people have been flocking outdoors going for walks and getting any outdoor chores done. But this is about the change as colder air returns and so does the snow.

With the snow chance, here’s an update as to where we are and where we could end up.

So far, Sioux Falls is just shy of 22 inches. Aberdeen is about two inches less. It hasn’t been too snowy in Pierre at just over 11 inches, while Rapid City is close to Aberdeen’s total at 19.3 inches.

These are about 25 to 40% of my snowfall predictions.

Winter seems like it hasn’t been too much of a burden this year. But, as the snow flies this weekend, so may these birds as winter will be here to stay for a while after this weekend.

That’s because more snow is in the forecast next week. Both in the early period and later period of next week.