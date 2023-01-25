SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND.

One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The snow starts on Thursday morning in the Black Hills.

By Thursday afternoon, the snow, in blue, stretches from Aberdeen to the west and just reaching Interstate 90. There also is a rain and snow mix, in pink, between Faith and Buffalo.

Thursday night leaves hardly anyone untouched. Snow from Sioux Falls to the north and west to the James River, and over the Black Hills. Areas of rain and snow along the James River, with rain, in green, back to Philip and Faith.

And this lasts into Friday.

There is even more snow on the way for the weekend.