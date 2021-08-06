More severe storms expected this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain, and by extension severe weather, hasn’t been all that prevalent this summer. That may change to some extent as we head toward the weekend.

We’ve said that we need rain in any way that we can get it. Last night was a prime example of needing to be careful of what you wish for.

Parts of southeastern KELOLAND did get rain, but we had to contend with strong winds and hail exceeding two inches in diameter at times. A similar set-up is on the way as we head into the weekend.

An upper-level trough will dig southward through the Dakotas and pivot eastward through the day on Saturday. Low pressure associated with the trough will move into KELOLAND and spark some early scattered showers and a few storms. The better chance for strong to severe storms pops up later in the afternoon and evening, especially for areas near and east of the James River valley where the threat for severe weather is more elevated.

Though we do have another chance to see some strong to severe storms in parts of KELOLAND, it does come with what we need all the same: More rain.

Sioux Falls did get an inch-and-a-half of rain from Thursday night’s storms, but the other problem to this set-up is apparent: Not everyone got in on that rain. It’ll likely be a similar situation this weekend.