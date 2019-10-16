More rain is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While clouds stayed in eastern KELOLAND today, it stayed dry. But dry days have been hard to come by much of the year as we have many areas well above their average precipitation.

While leaves continue to fall off trees, we’re getting a break from any rain or snow that falls from the clouds. But in a year like this, we know it will be short lived.

Here’s a look at some of the rain amounts compared to their average through this time of year.

Sioux Falls is well above average, by more than a foot! Aberdeen and Pierre are also following suit.

Check out these numbers for Huron, Watertown, and Mitchell. These numbers are nearly 11 inches over in Watertown to 14 inches over in Huron and Mitchell.

This is just an example of the amount of moisture we’ve had so far this year in KELOLAND. There are areas that are even more above average.

More rain is in the forecast for the second half of the weekend, and more snow may fall in the Hills of western South Dakota.