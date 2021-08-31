More rain is in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our active weather will continue as we head into the later part of this week and for next week.

The rainy pattern we’ve been thrown into over the past couple of weeks will continue as we get into September. Here’s the setup.

As the remnants of Ida move through the Ohio Valley later this week, it can easily stall our storm systems. The rain chance we have going on Thursday could be slowed down, and don’t be too surprised if it lasts into Friday.

More rainy weather is in the works for the following week as well. As moisture swings around an area of high pressure stationed in Texas.

We’ll have to watch the placement of the rain as the days get closer. With the recent heavy rains, flooding is now a concern for parts of KELOLAND.

And of course, we’ll monitor any storms for severe weather.