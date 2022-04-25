SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There has been a lot of moisture lately to our north in North Dakota, but western and northern KELOLAND also go in the act this past weekend with precipitation amounts of an inch or more. And there’s more on the way.

While winds remained strong this morning in eastern KELOLAND, that will soon change and we’ll enjoy relatively light wind speeds for this week. That’s a change from the past two weeks and something else that may change is the areas that have been dry.

Here’s one computer model’s forecast for precipitation late this week. It has widespread one to two inch amounts, but we’ve seen this before…

So, proceed with caution…

The past two storm systems took aim on KELOLAND early in the forecast and moved north and west as they got closer. So, again, let’s proceed with caution.

Before we get to the weekend, temperatures will slowly warm and we’ll return to the 60s for highs. Which is our climate average for high temperatures.

Regardless if we get the rain this weekend, temperatures will be below average early next week. Which is okay, as it slows down the rate of evaporation.

