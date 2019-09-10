More rain coming to KELOLAND

In a year that has seen a lot of water, we’ll see even more over the next couple of days.

Many in eastern KELOLAND got a break from the rain today, but developing rain in western South Dakota will move into eastern KELOLAND. While severe weather will have to be watched closely, heavy rain will once again plague KELOLAND.

Here’s a look at the rain amounts since Sunday. While many locations are under an inch, we do have areas that are over. They extend from Pierre to Huron and northeast. The heaviest is over two inches in Sisseton.

We’ll have a one, two punch with our heavy rain chances. The first arrives tonight with the second one coming in tomorrow night. By the time we get into Friday, we’ll have areas over four inches for the week. That will almost double our average amount for the month.

We will dry out Friday and for the weekend. Along with the dry skies, temperatures will return above average, that means many of us will see highs in the 80s.