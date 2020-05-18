More rain coming later this week

Wouldn’t you know it, by the time we get out of the weekend we kicked out the rain and the temperatures warm.

With the return of the sunshine, temperatures returned to average or above average for much of KELOLAND. Of course, the thicker clouds in Minnesota and Iowa hindered their warming,

Minnesota and Iowa received an inch or more of rainfall over the weekend. But the amounts tapered off as you move into South Dakota. Though Brookings came in at just over an inch, many in eastern and southeast South Dakota had around two-thirds of an inch.

The rain was welcomed for many as we’ve been mostly dry over the past several weeks. In fact, murmurs of the drought monitor came up last week.

If you’re still looking for rain, there’s more coming late this week. In fact, parts of KELOLAND will receive over an inch or two of rain as scattered showers and storms will start Friday and last through Sunday.