More rain chances ahead for KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One step at a time, some more welcome rainfall fell in KELOLAND yesterday and we are still on track for more chances ahead of the next 10 days.

A few pockets of over 2 inches of rain was welcome news in a small pocket between Winner and Chamberlain. We also had nice totals of nearly 1 inch in Huron, and a 2 inches report north of Highmore between Pierre and Aberdeen. The rain was more scattered south of I-90.

This September is proving wetter than normal for a large area between Wall and Winner, with additional enhancement in northeastern SD. One area missing the rain is far western and northwestern SD.

We still have several swings in our temperature forecast for the next 10 days and it should yield a few more chances of rain, especially next week. We have several details yet to iron out, so we’ll continue to watch the placement of the most beneficial rains.

We expect much cooler weather next week with the strongest cold front in months since last spring to move into KELOLAND just in time for the first week of fall.