More moisture is still needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We haven’t reached the halfway point of July yet, but we’re already doing better for ourselves when you compare July to June, but that doesn’t mean the drought is over.

June was the driest on record for South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service, with records going back to the 1890s. Right now the bar has been set low for improvement in the rain department.

Through the first 12 days of July, Sioux Falls has seen nearly 3 times as much rain as we observed all of last month. Pierre has been able to double the total from June, and while Aberdeen hasn’t seen as much improvement, it’s still a step in the right direction. The outlier to all of this is Rapid City, which saw a near-average June in terms of rainfall and is also on pace for July.

While that sounds good, it doesn’t solve the short-term problem… let alone the long-term one. Year-to-date, Sioux Falls is still nearly four inches below average for rainfall. Rapid City is around two inches down for the year, while Aberdeen and Pierre have a nearly half-foot deficit each… and that’s not including the deficit from 2020, which only adds insult to injury.

So, while it’s true that we have a long way to go in terms of reversing the damage done during this intense drought, any small step we take is a good one. We’ll take another small step in the right direction with more rain in the cards for some areas by midweek.